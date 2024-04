⛔️ A temporary restraining order barring DSM Art Center from demolishing "Greenwood Pond: Double Site" has been extended until April 29. (Business Record)

🤒 Respiratory illnesses have Blank Children's Hospital at capacity. (Des Moines Register)

💵 The Ankeny school board approved a nearly $1 drop to its tax rate, totaling $16.05 for every $1K of a home's value. (Des Moines Register)