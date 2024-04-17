Apr 17, 2024 - News

The Ear: Let's give 'em something to stalk about

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a husk of corn with "The Ear" written in kernnals.

Sing it, Bonnie Raitt. Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

👮‍♂️ Court Avenue will get two more police officers as part of a DSM city budget approved this week. (KCCI)

🚨 A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 "strange death" of prominent DSM architect Kirk Blunck. (Des Moines Register)

🐴 A Dallas County farm owner says his barn was hit by a tornado during Tuesday's severe storm. (WHO-13)

✊ The role of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission would be diminished and turned into an advisory panel under a bill that passed the Iowa House. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

📚 Nearly 350 workers have resigned or retired from Iowa AEAs this year following Gov. Kim Reynolds push to overhaul the system. (Des Moines Register)

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Des Moines in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more