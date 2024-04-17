The Ear: Let's give 'em something to stalk about

👮‍♂️ Court Avenue will get two more police officers as part of a DSM city budget approved this week. (KCCI)

🚨 A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 "strange death" of prominent DSM architect Kirk Blunck. (Des Moines Register)

🐴 A Dallas County farm owner says his barn was hit by a tornado during Tuesday's severe storm. (WHO-13)

✊ The role of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission would be diminished and turned into an advisory panel under a bill that passed the Iowa House. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

📚 Nearly 350 workers have resigned or retired from Iowa AEAs this year following Gov. Kim Reynolds push to overhaul the system. (Des Moines Register)