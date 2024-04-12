Polk County hires new company for street-level property photos

Share on email (opens in new window)

You can now look waaaay up at the The 801 Grand Building , the tallest in Des Moines . Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

Panoramic 360-degree views of most Polk County properties were uploaded to the assessor's website this week. Why it matters: The new pics make it easier to do a little neighborhood peekaboo.

Catch up fast: In 2022, Polk County Supervisors approved hiring Cyclomedia, a Dutch-based company that takes high-resolution street photos from its vehicles.

Yes, but: The interactive pics caused the website to slow to a crawl in initial attempts to publish them online.

They finally debuted this week thanks to software and site upgrades, assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.

State of play: Going forward, Cyclomedia pictures will replace traditional still photos with a goal for new ones every two years when properties are reassessed, Ripperger tells Axios.

A new round of photos, which provides assessors with more detailed images, is already in progress.

Zoom in: At least eight other Polk County cities, including Des Moines and West Des Moines, also use Cyclomedia.

The data is useful in assessing and inventorying public works or safety projects like flood mitigation and transportation planning, according to the company.

The intrigue: Aerial photography and Cyclomedia images will be incorporated in the county's reassessment process as early as this fall, Ripperger said.