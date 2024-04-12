Polk County hires new company for street-level property photos
Panoramic 360-degree views of most Polk County properties were uploaded to the assessor's website this week.
Why it matters: The new pics make it easier to do a little neighborhood peekaboo.
Catch up fast: In 2022, Polk County Supervisors approved hiring Cyclomedia, a Dutch-based company that takes high-resolution street photos from its vehicles.
Yes, but: The interactive pics caused the website to slow to a crawl in initial attempts to publish them online.
- They finally debuted this week thanks to software and site upgrades, assessor Randy Ripperger tells Axios.
State of play: Going forward, Cyclomedia pictures will replace traditional still photos with a goal for new ones every two years when properties are reassessed, Ripperger tells Axios.
- A new round of photos, which provides assessors with more detailed images, is already in progress.
Zoom in: At least eight other Polk County cities, including Des Moines and West Des Moines, also use Cyclomedia.
- The data is useful in assessing and inventorying public works or safety projects like flood mitigation and transportation planning, according to the company.
The intrigue: Aerial photography and Cyclomedia images will be incorporated in the county's reassessment process as early as this fall, Ripperger said.
- The initial photos cost the county just over $500,000.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.