Friday 📚 Urbandale Public Library is hosting a two-week used book sale starting today at 1pm. $1 per book. 🙏 Join a Ramadan prayer and iftar meal at the Islamic and Educational Center Ezan of Greater Des Moines. 7:30-9pm.

💃 Mainframe Studios is hosting its "First Friday" event, which allows people to come visit for free. The theme this month "Body of Work," including tattoo artists and performance artists. 5-8pm.

Saturday

👀 Attend a "Pottery Peepshow" for adults at Five Monkeys Inc. at Valley Junction. Paint your own art and enjoy three "spicy" performances. 7:30pm. Tickets: $35.

🩰 School of Classical Ballet and Dance performs "Beauty and the Beast" at Hoyt Sherman Saturday and Sunday. Tickets: $55+.

🦜 Iowa Bird Rehabilitation is hosting a silent auction and gala at Jasper Winery, 6-9pm. Tickets: $100.

Sunday

🎺 Celebrate Jazz Month at Drake University's Turner Jazz Center with six hours of performances. 11am-5pm. Donation: $10.