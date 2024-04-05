Iowa's bridges continue to rank second-worse in U.S.
Iowa ranks near the bottom of the country for bridges in "poor" condition — though many of those are rarely utilized, rural structures.
Why it matters: While the bridge collapse in Baltimore was due to an unlikely accident, it put a renewed focus on the vulnerability of bridges across the U.S.
State of play: 19% of Iowa's 23,682 bridges are in "poor" condition, according to the Federal Highway Administration's 2023 analysis. They're ranked second worst in the country.
- A poor ranking indicates repair or replacement is needed soon, but it doesn't mean the bridge is unsafe yet, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
- 42% of Iowa's bridges are in fair condition, while 39% are "good."
Reality check: 50% of Iowa's poor condition bridges that are part of the state's highway system carry fewer than 35 vehicles per day, per the DOT.
- Almost 74% carry fewer than 100 vehicles per day.
Zoom in: Polk County's most used "structurally deficient" bridges were on Second Avenue over Birdland Drive and the Des Moines River, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
- Those bridges were replaced last year and the road is under reconstruction by the city until 2025.
What they're saying: Funding has been prioritized towards repairing highly used roads, Iowa DOT spokesperson Andrea Henry previously told Axios.
The big picture: The U.S. Department of Transportation considers 40,000 bridges — 6.8% of the more than 600,000 it tracks — to be in "poor" condition.
What to watch: The bipartisan infrastructure law sets aside $40 billion to further repair and rebuild the nation's bridges but that investment will take years to go from ink to concrete.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.