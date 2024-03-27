Mayalu Coffee in Des Moines offers coffee and samosas
Mayalu on Fleur Drive may be one of the few places in Des Moines where you can get a coffee with a side of samosas.
State of play: The Nepalese coffee shop serves all of your traditional favorites like an Americano, espresso or latte, but there are also more unique "house drinks" like coffee with masala — a cinnamon-spice blend.
What I drank: A turmeric latte — oat milk steamed with turmeric and ginger, mixed with a honey/jasmine syrup ($4.50 for 12oz.)
What I liked: It's a simple, comforting, yellow-tinged drink with plenty of ginger flavor.
- This won't give you a caffeine buzz to get going in the morning, but it's a good option for a slow, mindful wake-up.
Plus: The shop has a drive-thru, but inside there's also floor seating where you're asked to take off your shoes and sit by a window that overlooks Fleur Drive.
- If you want a snack, there are baked goods from ChaCha's Hiland Bakery.
If you go: 6am-5pm Mon.-Sat.; 7am-5pm Sun.
- 4226 Fleur Dr., Des Moines
