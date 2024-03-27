Mayalu Coffee in Des Moines offers coffee and samosas

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayalu on Fleur Drive may be one of the few places in Des Moines where you can get a coffee with a side of samosas. State of play: The Nepalese coffee shop serves all of your traditional favorites like an Americano, espresso or latte, but there are also more unique "house drinks" like coffee with masala — a cinnamon-spice blend.

What I drank: A turmeric latte — oat milk steamed with turmeric and ginger, mixed with a honey/jasmine syrup ($4.50 for 12oz.)

What I liked: It's a simple, comforting, yellow-tinged drink with plenty of ginger flavor.

This won't give you a caffeine buzz to get going in the morning, but it's a good option for a slow, mindful wake-up.

Plus: The shop has a drive-thru, but inside there's also floor seating where you're asked to take off your shoes and sit by a window that overlooks Fleur Drive.

If you want a snack, there are baked goods from ChaCha's Hiland Bakery.

If you go: 6am-5pm Mon.-Sat.; 7am-5pm Sun.

4226 Fleur Dr., Des Moines