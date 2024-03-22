1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including March Madness parties and Easter egg hunts

headshot
Illustration of two martini glasses forming the "W" in "weekend."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Friday

🏀 Hoops & Hops is back at Cowles Commons. Watch March Madness with the comfort of a heated tent, food trucks and beer! 11am-9pm today and tomorrow. Free!

🍺 Commemorate Peace Tree's 14th anniversary with a "Strawberry Blonde" — the strawberry version of Blonde Fatale. Starts today at noon.

Saturday

🐤 Build a birdhouse with Des Moines Parks & Rec at MacRae Park. 10am. Registration: $10 under nature programs.

✂️ It's Midwest BeardFest at The Hall in West Des Moines. Watch people shave their beards to raise money for Unravel Iowa, a pediatric cancer nonprofit. 11am-4pm. Tickets: $20.

🐰 Easter Egg Hunts: Stop by the Waveland Park Easter egg hunt at Perkins Elementary. 10am. Free!

  • Or: Journey Church of Urbandale is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs. 3-5pm. Free!

Sunday

🐱 Cat lovers, unite! Watch the 6th annual NY Cat Film Festival at the Varsity. 1pm. Tickets: $13.

🕉 Celebrate Holi at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Iowa near Madrid. There will be a fire, color throwing, dancing and food. 11am-1pm. Free!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more