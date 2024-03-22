Things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including March Madness parties and Easter egg hunts
Friday
🏀 Hoops & Hops is back at Cowles Commons. Watch March Madness with the comfort of a heated tent, food trucks and beer! 11am-9pm today and tomorrow. Free!
🍺 Commemorate Peace Tree's 14th anniversary with a "Strawberry Blonde" — the strawberry version of Blonde Fatale. Starts today at noon.
Saturday
🐤 Build a birdhouse with Des Moines Parks & Rec at MacRae Park. 10am. Registration: $10 under nature programs.
✂️ It's Midwest BeardFest at The Hall in West Des Moines. Watch people shave their beards to raise money for Unravel Iowa, a pediatric cancer nonprofit. 11am-4pm. Tickets: $20.
🐰 Easter Egg Hunts: Stop by the Waveland Park Easter egg hunt at Perkins Elementary. 10am. Free!
- Or: Journey Church of Urbandale is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs. 3-5pm. Free!
Sunday
🐱 Cat lovers, unite! Watch the 6th annual NY Cat Film Festival at the Varsity. 1pm. Tickets: $13.
🕉 Celebrate Holi at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Iowa near Madrid. There will be a fire, color throwing, dancing and food. 11am-1pm. Free!
