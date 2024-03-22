Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Friday 🏀 Hoops & Hops is back at Cowles Commons. Watch March Madness with the comfort of a heated tent, food trucks and beer! 11am-9pm today and tomorrow. Free! 🍺 Commemorate Peace Tree's 14th anniversary with a "Strawberry Blonde" — the strawberry version of Blonde Fatale. Starts today at noon.

Saturday

🐤 Build a birdhouse with Des Moines Parks & Rec at MacRae Park. 10am. Registration: $10 under nature programs.

✂️ It's Midwest BeardFest at The Hall in West Des Moines. Watch people shave their beards to raise money for Unravel Iowa, a pediatric cancer nonprofit. 11am-4pm. Tickets: $20.

🐰 Easter Egg Hunts: Stop by the Waveland Park Easter egg hunt at Perkins Elementary. 10am. Free!

Or: Journey Church of Urbandale is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs. 3-5pm. Free!

Sunday

🐱 Cat lovers, unite! Watch the 6th annual NY Cat Film Festival at the Varsity. 1pm. Tickets: $13.

🕉 Celebrate Holi at the Hindu Temple & Cultural Center of Iowa near Madrid. There will be a fire, color throwing, dancing and food. 11am-1pm. Free!