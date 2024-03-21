Share on email (opens in new window)

Ravindra Singh led a research team that identified a gene breakthrough in the study of spinal muscular atrophy, an often-fatal disease that affects 1 in 10,000 newborns. Photo: Christopher Gannon, courtesy of ISU

Researchers at Iowa State University have created a short version of a gene used to study spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Why it matters: It'll facilitate quicker, cheaper and less fragmented research of the common genetic disorder in kids, the university's news service reports.

Catch up fast: SMA affects voluntary muscle movement.

A missing or mutated gene causes the disease and, in severe cases, leaves children with an average two-year lifespan.

Driving the news: ISU professor Ravindra Singh led an eight-year project to create the truncated version of the gene, with its results recently published in academic journal Nucleic Acids Research.

State of play: Isolated segments have been used in studies for decades but ISU's breakthrough — which Singh's team calls a "super minigene" — represents the entire gene.

Now scientists can make mutations and quickly see what happens everywhere in the gene sequence, Singh told ISU's news service.

The intrigue: His work was also instrumental in the first federally approved treatment for SMA.