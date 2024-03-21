ISU's gene breakthrough key to advancing spinal muscular atrophy research
Researchers at Iowa State University have created a short version of a gene used to study spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
Why it matters: It'll facilitate quicker, cheaper and less fragmented research of the common genetic disorder in kids, the university's news service reports.
Catch up fast: SMA affects voluntary muscle movement.
- A missing or mutated gene causes the disease and, in severe cases, leaves children with an average two-year lifespan.
Driving the news: ISU professor Ravindra Singh led an eight-year project to create the truncated version of the gene, with its results recently published in academic journal Nucleic Acids Research.
State of play: Isolated segments have been used in studies for decades but ISU's breakthrough — which Singh's team calls a "super minigene" — represents the entire gene.
- Now scientists can make mutations and quickly see what happens everywhere in the gene sequence, Singh told ISU's news service.
The intrigue: His work was also instrumental in the first federally approved treatment for SMA.
