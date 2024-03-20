Dallas and Sioux are Iowa's healthiest counties

Note: Health Factors represent things that contribute to longer and healthier lives, such as health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment; Data: University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute; Map: Axios Visuals Dallas and Sioux counties are among Iowa's healthiest, according to an annual report released today by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Why it matters: Life expectancy of residents in those counties is longer compared to those that ranked among the least healthy.

Catch up fast: The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps assesses communities on dozens of health factors that help determine length and quality of life, like access to health care.

Its reports go back more than a decade and often draw connections between social policies, laws and health.

The intrigue: This year's report highlights how counties with more access to information via local news, broadband internet and public libraries are generally among the healthiest.

People there have higher rates of civic participation and tend to live longer, per the report.

State of play: Many of Iowa's outcomes stayed relatively steady, including the percent of adults who report being in poor or fair health — 13%, up a percentage point from last year.

Contributing factors such as physical inactivity and sexually transmitted infections were also up slightly.

By the numbers: Sioux retained its top spot in health outcomes this year among Iowa's 99 counties. Dallas was second, up one spot from the previous year.

Polk Ranked 64th, up from 69.

Lee ranked 98th and Clarke 99th this year.

Zoom in: Life expectancy in Sioux and Dallas was more than 82 years, while it was less than 75 in Lee and Clarke.

Polk's is about 78 years.

Between the lines: Opportunity and wealth are factors.

The median household income of Sioux and Dallas counties is among the highest, between $76K and $109K respectively.

Dallas County is the home of growing communities like Waukee and West Des Moines. Sioux is home to Orange City — a small, conservative Dutch town that's benefited from young adults choosing to stay rather than leave, unlike other rural communities.

The other side: Lee and Clarke's was $56K or less, in the bottom half of the state, the report shows.

The big picture: Reviewing individual factors and how they have changed over time is more important than county ranking, Sandra Burke, a research scientist with Iowa State University's Indicators Program told Axios in 2022.