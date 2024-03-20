For Whitney Peter, the zanier the cake request, the better. That's how she ended up making everything from a purple Diet Coke cake to an Arby's sandwich cake out of her West Des Moines home.

Why it matters: Show-stopping cakes used to be reserved for Food Network shows, but thanks to their popularity on Instagram, people aren't hesitating to go big anymore.

We're ordering cakes for every occasion — from divorces to concerts or inside jokes with friends — and showing off our custom "art" on social media.

How it started: Peter enjoyed sculpting growing up, but didn't know what she wanted to do as an adult. She went to Iowa State and pursued an art and design degree, but that didn't feel right either.

Then, Peter got into hobby baking and found she loved sculpting fondant, an icing used to decorate cakes. She worked at Crème for seven years before opening her own business, "Cake Baby" in 2023.

Zoom in: Peter's sandwich cake was a multi-day process of cake stacking, making sure everything was cold before sculpting it.

The outside is fondant and airbrushed, which helps give the look and texture of a roast beef sandwich.

🎂 Reality check: Everything is edible and if people don't want to eat the fondant, the inside is still normal, delicious cake, Peter says.

Where to find it: People can contact Peter through her website or [email protected].