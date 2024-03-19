Waveland Cafe in Des Moines celebrates 40 years of business
At Waveland Cafe, the menu and servers rarely change, and you can count on a line if it's a Sunday morning.
Why it matters: The Des Moines diner is celebrating its 40th anniversary, thanks to staying "consistent to a fault," owner David "Stoney" Stone tells Axios.
- "If you do things right, you shouldn't have to change it."
How it started: After working in food service for two decades, Stoney opened the cafe in 1984 after deeming the location the perfect spot for a breakfast diner.
- From there, he tailored a no-frills breakfast and lunch menu.
Zoom in: The menu may seem simple, but a lot of thought was put into it, Stoney says.
- For example, he experimented brewing the diner's black coffee down to a tenth of an ounce of grounds, along with the water purifiers and softeners.
The intrigue: Waveland's popularity with celebrities and politicos started when the diner hosted "NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw" in 2000.
- Since then they've welcomed everyone from President Biden to actor Jason Momoa.
What's next: Don't expect any expansions or more seating. Stoney doesn't plan on changing anything.
- But he does expect his daughters will someday take over the family business.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.