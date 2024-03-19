Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals A total solar eclipse is coming April 8 and the next one won't reach the lower 48 until 2044. Zoom in: Des Moines and Iowa aren't in the path of totality, but you can still expect a partial eclipse (75%) starting around 12:43pm.

Zoom out: If you're wanting the full experience, there are plenty of places to drive or fly — if you're willing to shell out some cash.

Indianapolis is a seven-hour drive, while Dallas-Fort Worth is 11 hours. Cleveland is in the path and the NCAA Women's Final Four is that same weekend.

Linh's thought bubble: I'm staying in Fayetteville for the eclipse, about a six-hour drive and plan to go an hour south the day of totality.

