Mar 19, 2024 - News
How the solar eclipse will look in Iowa
A total solar eclipse is coming April 8 and the next one won't reach the lower 48 until 2044.
Zoom in: Des Moines and Iowa aren't in the path of totality, but you can still expect a partial eclipse (75%) starting around 12:43pm.
Zoom out: If you're wanting the full experience, there are plenty of places to drive or fly — if you're willing to shell out some cash.
- Indianapolis is a seven-hour drive, while Dallas-Fort Worth is 11 hours. Cleveland is in the path and the NCAA Women's Final Four is that same weekend.
Linh's thought bubble: I'm staying in Fayetteville for the eclipse, about a six-hour drive and plan to go an hour south the day of totality.
📣 Shoutout: Are you traveling for the eclipse? Hit reply and tell us where.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.