Iowa Legislature 2024: From arming teachers to labeling vegan products, these are the surviving bills
The Iowa Legislature finished its second funnel last week, weeding out hundreds of bills from this legislative session.
- Below are five bills that are still eligible to become law, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.
🔫 Arming school staff: House File 2586 allows school staff who meet training requirements to receive a permit for carrying a firearm on school grounds.
🥩 "Meat" labels: Senate File 2391 prohibits labeling vegan or lab-grown products as "meat" without prefacing it with the words "fake, imitation or vegetarian."
📚 AEAs: Gov. Kim Reynolds' priority this session was allowing school districts to decide how to use funding designated to AEAs, saying the agencies were failing students with disabilities.
- The House and Senate came up with their own bills however, making the future of her priority unclear.
- The Senate bill is eligible for debate Monday.
📺 Fetal development: House File 2617 requires schools to show 7th-12th grade students videos and graphics on fetal development in health classes.
🚫 Basic income programs: House File 2319 bans Iowa municipalities from creating guaranteed income programs, like the pilot UpLift program in Polk County.
