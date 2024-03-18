Mar 18, 2024 - News

Iowa Legislature 2024: From arming teachers to labeling vegan products, these are the surviving bills

Illustration of the Iowa State Capitol building with lines radiating from it.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Iowa Legislature finished its second funnel last week, weeding out hundreds of bills from this legislative session.

🔫 Arming school staff: House File 2586 allows school staff who meet training requirements to receive a permit for carrying a firearm on school grounds.

🥩 "Meat" labels: Senate File 2391 prohibits labeling vegan or lab-grown products as "meat" without prefacing it with the words "fake, imitation or vegetarian."

📚 AEAs: Gov. Kim Reynolds' priority this session was allowing school districts to decide how to use funding designated to AEAs, saying the agencies were failing students with disabilities.

📺 Fetal development: House File 2617 requires schools to show 7th-12th grade students videos and graphics on fetal development in health classes.

🚫 Basic income programs: House File 2319 bans Iowa municipalities from creating guaranteed income programs, like the pilot UpLift program in Polk County.

