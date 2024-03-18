Share on email (opens in new window)

The Iowa Legislature finished its second funnel last week, weeding out hundreds of bills from this legislative session. Below are five bills that are still eligible to become law, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.

🔫 Arming school staff: House File 2586 allows school staff who meet training requirements to receive a permit for carrying a firearm on school grounds.

🥩 "Meat" labels: Senate File 2391 prohibits labeling vegan or lab-grown products as "meat" without prefacing it with the words "fake, imitation or vegetarian."

📚 AEAs: Gov. Kim Reynolds' priority this session was allowing school districts to decide how to use funding designated to AEAs, saying the agencies were failing students with disabilities.

The House and Senate came up with their own bills however, making the future of her priority unclear.

The Senate bill is eligible for debate Monday.

📺 Fetal development: House File 2617 requires schools to show 7th-12th grade students videos and graphics on fetal development in health classes.

🚫 Basic income programs: House File 2319 bans Iowa municipalities from creating guaranteed income programs, like the pilot UpLift program in Polk County.

