A new upscale steak and oyster bar is coming to West Des Moines this spring. State of play: Prime & Providence will open at 595 South 60th Street in the 595 Tower.

The nearly 7,000-square-foot restaurant will feature an open kitchen with "live-fire cooking," so customers can watch their steaks be grilled to order.

There's also a lounge, private dining room and a 10-person oyster bar with seafood towers over ice.

The menu: Don't expect plain steak and potatoes. Prime & Providence will offer higher-end meats like elite prime, American Wagyu and Japanese Kobe.

They also plan on locally-sourcing produce for seasonal twists on dishes like roasted cauliflower and broccoli rabe.

Zoom in: Dominic Iannarelli the executive chef for Splash and Jethro's, will help lead the restaurant. Iannarelli is opening it alongside Cory Gourley, a local attorney and businessperson.