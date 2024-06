Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of Iowa State University's animal science classes started using virtual anatomy in 2022. Photo: Courtesy of ISU

A virtual dissection table is now in use at Iowa State University. ISU is believed to have the country's only animal science and pre-veterinary college programs using the technology, the university announced this week.

Why it matters: The digital systems have greatly elevated the standard of anatomy education in medical and nursing schools, according to an article by medical journal Cureus.

How it works: Virtual dissections provide interactive life-size representations of body parts, allowing users to do things like peel off skin to display muscles and instantaneously compare differences between anatomies.

They're often considered a supplementary educational resource, according to Cureus.

Zoom in: ISU introduced its first virtual dissection in their animal sciences programs in the fall of 2022. Traditional methods of studying animal physiology are still in use.

The system — which includes both human and animal digital models — cost $50,000 to install and is used by about 400 students a year, ISU spokesperson Dave Roepke tells Axios.

Digital human anatomy is often used in ISU's program because the working structures of body parts such as hearts are similar to animals, per ISU.

Fun fact: Drake University's College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences introduced the 3D technology last fall and published a video of its new system.