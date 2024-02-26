Former news anchor Sonya Heitshusen's trial against Nexstar starts

Former news anchor Sonya Heitshusen's wrongful termination lawsuit against WHO-13 is expected to start this week and include Erin Kiernan — a current anchor at the station — as a witness for her, court documents show.
Why it matters: The trial will scrutinize the employment decisions of Nexstar Media Group, the largest television station owner in the U.S. and parent company of WHO.
Catch up fast: Heitshusen worked for the station for 17 years and says in court documents that she was subjected to age, gender and pay discrimination at various times during her employment.
Nexstar denies the allegations, contending her termination was based on a reduction of its workforce.
Meanwhile, Heitshusen — who was 53 when she was fired in 2020 — alleges the decision is consistent with patterns of discrimination toward older women occurring at Nexstar.
State of play: Heitshusen says in court documents she was the oldest woman anchor on air at the station, received more awards than her male counterparts, was consistently asked to mentor younger reporters and never received a negative performance review.
She alleges that she and other women employees at the station dealt with bias-driven microaggressions on a regular basis regarding things like appearances.