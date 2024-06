Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ellipsis program director Fred Buell helps move young people into their new apartments. Photo: Courtesy of Ellipsis

Ellipsis, a central Iowa youth nonprofit, moved seven young people into their new, one-of-a-kind apartments Friday at 918 SE 11th St., Des Moines. State of play: The nonprofit redeveloped 12 efficiency apartments for at-risk teens and adults, ages 16-21.

They now live there under a supervised program that will help them transition into independence, according to a news release.

The big picture: Most youth shelters have shared common spaces, like kitchens and bathrooms — yet Ellipsis' private spaces are designed to help give a sense of ownership and responsibility.