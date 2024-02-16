Polk County Election office vandalism leads to new security

Share on email (opens in new window)

This former paper store building has been used as the Polk County Election Office for nearly 40 years. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

An intrusion detection system is being installed at the downtown Polk County Election office. Why it matters: It's in response to a possible attempted break-in during the November 2023 election cycle, Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Somebody kicked the office's front door just before the election, spiderwebbing its glass.

The person did not gain entry to the building and their intentions remain unknown, Fitzgerald says.

There have been no arrests.

What's happening: The door was quickly repaired but the incident prompted a security review.

There are now plans to replace the door with one that has less glass and install a new monitoring system.

State of play: The improvements, estimated to cost just over $22,000, are anticipated to be completed before the June 4 primary election.

Plus, the office will likely seek a dedicated security employee during election time, Fitzgerald told supervisors in a budget hearing last month.

What we're watching: The election office also needs to undergo renovations to accommodate bigger crowds because of recent state laws that narrow where and when people vote, Fitzgerald says.