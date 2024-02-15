Polk County's affordable day care program struggles to enroll kids
A day care pilot program focused on providing affordable child care to Polk County health care and service workers is struggling with low enrollment.
Why it matters: Iowa has a shortage of 350,000 affordable child care spots, per a 2023 post by the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
- The day care program is meant to help alleviate this, but is at risk of shutting down if they don't enroll more kids.
How it started: Polk County allocated $600K to West Des Moines-based nonprofit Link Associates in 2021 to launch an on-site, low-cost day care.
State of play: Link Associates helps people with intellectual disabilities.
- The day care facility, "Link & Learn," opened in October 2023 and offers Link Associates employees a discounted rate.
- Reduced rates are also given to service workers in Polk County ranging from medical employees to Goodwill staff.
- Full-priced day care is also available and state assistance is accepted.
Zoom in: Day care administrator Carissa Williams tells Axios that despite being a new, secure facility that can accommodate 24 toddlers and eight infants, only seven kids are enrolled.
- Parents often rely on word of mouth when deciding on a day care, Williams says.
- But because Link & Learn is new and opened in October — a more unusual time for enrollments — that may be contributing to the enrollment struggles.
What's next: They've further lowered their rates and are encouraging interested families to learn more about their program.
