Des Moines' Wilkie House launching a $6 million makeover
The Wilkie House launches the first phase of a nearly $6 million makeover next month.
Catch up fast: The group started in 1917 as an extension of the War Recreation Board for Black Officers at Fort Des Moines. It's one of the oldest Black community-based organizations in Iowa.
- By 1935 its functions shifted to a community center that served 70% of DSM's Black residents, according to a historical marker at the group's Sherman Hill headquarters.
Of note: The group's mission has more recently focused on youth development, as it's most commonly known for its summer and after-school programs.
- The current facility opened in 1951 and hasn't had any major updates in more than 40 years.
What's happening: Wilkie supporters recently launched a capital campaign to renovate the facility.
- The first $500K phase, paid partly through a $100K grant allocated by Polk County Supervisors, will include a renovation to its gym.
What they're saying: The gym improvements will allow Wilkie House officials to rent the facility out for events, with the income being used to support programming for children of low-income families, facility director Alex Rice tells Axios.
- The second phase will provide additional classroom space through interior redesign without expanding the building's current footprint.
What's next: Renovations will be staged to minimize disruptions to Wilkie House programs with the gym phase completed before summer.
- The second phase could be completed by spring of 2027 but the timing is largely dependent on fundraising, Rice says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.