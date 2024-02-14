Des Moines' Wilkie House launching a $6 million makeover

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Part of the Wilkie House's renovation plan includes making the building more accessible for people with disabilities. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Wilkie House launches the first phase of a nearly $6 million makeover next month. Catch up fast: The group started in 1917 as an extension of the War Recreation Board for Black Officers at Fort Des Moines. It's one of the oldest Black community-based organizations in Iowa.

By 1935 its functions shifted to a community center that served 70% of DSM's Black residents, according to a historical marker at the group's Sherman Hill headquarters.

Of note: The group's mission has more recently focused on youth development, as it's most commonly known for its summer and after-school programs.

The current facility opened in 1951 and hasn't had any major updates in more than 40 years.

What's happening: Wilkie supporters recently launched a capital campaign to renovate the facility.

The first $500K phase, paid partly through a $100K grant allocated by Polk County Supervisors, will include a renovation to its gym.

What they're saying: The gym improvements will allow Wilkie House officials to rent the facility out for events, with the income being used to support programming for children of low-income families, facility director Alex Rice tells Axios.

The second phase will provide additional classroom space through interior redesign without expanding the building's current footprint.

What's next: Renovations will be staged to minimize disruptions to Wilkie House programs with the gym phase completed before summer.

The second phase could be completed by spring of 2027 but the timing is largely dependent on fundraising, Rice says.