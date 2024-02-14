Feb 14, 2024 - News
Sierra opening in West Des Moines on Saturday
Sierra, a popular outdoors discount store, opens a location Saturday in West Des Moines, just outside the Jordan Creek Town Center.
State of play: The store is in the former location of an Office Max and neighbors a Kirkland's and T.J.Maxx.
- It's owned by TJX, which also operates the T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls in the metro.
Zoom in: Customers can find reduced-price gear for activities ranging from yoga and cycling to running and hiking.
If you go: The grand opening is at 8am with music, giveaways and games at 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy., #1000.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.