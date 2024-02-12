Charted: Iowa's UFO hotspots

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: National UFO Reporting Center, U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

At least 183 UFOs have been reported in Polk County since 2000, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

That's the most in the state and 72 more than in Linn County, which ranked second.

Context: When factoring population, Polk drops to the 37th highest level of sightings among Iowa's 99 counties — just over 37 per 100K people.

Jefferson County has the most with 114 per capita.

State of play: Statewide, there have been almost 1,200 reports. Nationally there were more than 126,500.

In Iowa, only Wayne and Cherokee counties were UFO report-free.

🛸 Zoom in: An artist in 2021 reported taking a photo of a UFO "while out smoking" with a friend in Urbandale, only noticing a saucer in the snap after sobering up.

Another anonymous report included poor-quality photos allegedly taken after the person saw bright changing colors in the sky when leaving the Waukee Hy-Vee last year.

Reality check: While the center's volunteers work to weed out obvious hoaxes, anyone can submit to its database.

A Pentagon report last year found that of 366 sightings, more than half were balloons, drones or "airborne clutter," Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis report.

Yes, but: Federal officials were "struggling to explain" more than 170 of the reports.

🆇 Our thought bubble: The truth is out there.