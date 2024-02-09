Kathy Griffin's response to being asked "Why can't you keep a man?"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kathy Griffin performed at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines last week. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

🕵️ Jason here. Comedian Kathy Griffin recently mentioned me by name and poked fun onstage during her show at Hoyt Sherman Place about one of the questions I asked her prior to the performance.

"Why can't you keep a man?"

Context: Griffin launched her first U.S. tour in nearly seven years in Des Moines last week and also recently filed for divorce from Randy Bick.

I warned her that I had some silly or provocative questions before asking about the broken marriage — hey, if you're a successful loud-mouthed comic, you can surely take some heat!

What she's saying: Griffin laughed during the interview and immediately picked up on the pop culture reference to how tabloids used to treat Jennifer Aniston.

She posted a video about the question soon after and later told the Hoyt Sherman crowd that she's happy to be the Aniston of comedy.

🤷‍♂️ My thought bubble: That was just a warm-up question!

Call me back, Kathy, if you think you can handle more of my Barbara Wawa.

Editor's note: This story originally published in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.