Kathy Griffin's response to being asked "Why can't you keep a man?"
🕵️ Jason here. Comedian Kathy Griffin recently mentioned me by name and poked fun onstage during her show at Hoyt Sherman Place about one of the questions I asked her prior to the performance.
- "Why can't you keep a man?"
Context: Griffin launched her first U.S. tour in nearly seven years in Des Moines last week and also recently filed for divorce from Randy Bick.
- I warned her that I had some silly or provocative questions before asking about the broken marriage — hey, if you're a successful loud-mouthed comic, you can surely take some heat!
What she's saying: Griffin laughed during the interview and immediately picked up on the pop culture reference to how tabloids used to treat Jennifer Aniston.
- She posted a video about the question soon after and later told the Hoyt Sherman crowd that she's happy to be the Aniston of comedy.
🤷♂️ My thought bubble: That was just a warm-up question!
- Call me back, Kathy, if you think you can handle more of my Barbara Wawa.
Editor's note: This story originally published in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
