1 hour ago - News

Kathy Griffin's response to being asked "Why can't you keep a man?"

headshot
A photo of Kathy Griffin.

Kathy Griffin performed at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines last week. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

🕵️ Jason here. Comedian Kathy Griffin recently mentioned me by name and poked fun onstage during her show at Hoyt Sherman Place about one of the questions I asked her prior to the performance.

  • "Why can't you keep a man?"

Context: Griffin launched her first U.S. tour in nearly seven years in Des Moines last week and also recently filed for divorce from Randy Bick.

  • I warned her that I had some silly or provocative questions before asking about the broken marriage — hey, if you're a successful loud-mouthed comic, you can surely take some heat!

What she's saying: Griffin laughed during the interview and immediately picked up on the pop culture reference to how tabloids used to treat Jennifer Aniston.

  • She posted a video about the question soon after and later told the Hoyt Sherman crowd that she's happy to be the Aniston of comedy.

🤷‍♂️ My thought bubble: That was just a warm-up question!

  • Call me back, Kathy, if you think you can handle more of my Barbara Wawa.
A photo of Kathy Griffin
Screen grab: Kathy Griffin's Facebook

Editor's note: This story originally published in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more