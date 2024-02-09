1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Casey's hires its first "chief pizza & beer officer"
Dream of getting paid for eating pizza and drinking beer? Well, the job's already been filled.
Driving the news: Nebraska resident Joe Cruz is being named Casey's first "chief pizza & beer officer" Friday, company spokesperson Katie Petru tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Casey's announced the job listing in January.
- The contract position will help the company promote its pies and runs through May.
State of play: More than 500 people applied.
- Former NFL defense tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams helped Casey's review candidates, assessing them on passion, communication skills and leadership traits, Petru says.
Zoom in: Cruz is an entertainer and DJ from Lincoln.
- His top qualifications are a love of pizza, beer and togetherness, according to a video application where he was dressed in an Olympics-style Casey's outfit.
- In a second video, he shows a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg and a framed 2005 college award for his personality and drinking "abillity" [sic].
What he's saying: The CPBO is the best job ever, Cruz tells Axios.
- Cruz predicts he'll eat 100 Casey's pizzas before the end of the gig.
- He also plans to hit the gym a bit more.
