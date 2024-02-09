1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Casey's hires its first "chief pizza & beer officer"

A photo of Joe Cruz.

Joe Cruz plans to makes appearances in many of the 17 states where Casey's is located in his new job as chief pizza & beer officer. Photo: Courtesy of Casey's

Dream of getting paid for eating pizza and drinking beer? Well, the job's already been filled.

Driving the news: Nebraska resident Joe Cruz is being named Casey's first "chief pizza & beer officer" Friday, company spokesperson Katie Petru tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Casey's announced the job listing in January.

  • The contract position will help the company promote its pies and runs through May.

State of play: More than 500 people applied.

  • Former NFL defense tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams helped Casey's review candidates, assessing them on passion, communication skills and leadership traits, Petru says.

Zoom in: Cruz is an entertainer and DJ from Lincoln.

  • His top qualifications are a love of pizza, beer and togetherness, according to a video application where he was dressed in an Olympics-style Casey's outfit.
  • In a second video, he shows a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg and a framed 2005 college award for his personality and drinking "abillity" [sic].

What he's saying: The CPBO is the best job ever, Cruz tells Axios.

  • Cruz predicts he'll eat 100 Casey's pizzas before the end of the gig.
  • He also plans to hit the gym a bit more.
