Casey's hires its first "chief pizza & beer officer"

Joe Cruz plans to makes appearances in many of the 17 states where Casey's is located in his new job as chief pizza & beer officer. Photo: Courtesy of Casey's

Dream of getting paid for eating pizza and drinking beer? Well, the job's already been filled.

Driving the news: Nebraska resident Joe Cruz is being named Casey's first "chief pizza & beer officer" Friday, company spokesperson Katie Petru tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Casey's announced the job listing in January.

The contract position will help the company promote its pies and runs through May.

State of play: More than 500 people applied.

Former NFL defense tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams helped Casey's review candidates, assessing them on passion, communication skills and leadership traits, Petru says.

Zoom in: Cruz is an entertainer and DJ from Lincoln.

His top qualifications are a love of pizza, beer and togetherness, according to a video application where he was dressed in an Olympics-style Casey's outfit.

In a second video, he shows a photo of himself with Snoop Dogg and a framed 2005 college award for his personality and drinking "abillity" [sic].

What he's saying: The CPBO is the best job ever, Cruz tells Axios.