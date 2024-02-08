1 hour ago - News
Des Moines' "Nitefall on the River" delayed another 2 years
"Is Nitefall on the River coming back? This warm weather has me daydreaming," — Mike Slusark, DSM
State of play: The downtown concert series is delayed at least another two years because of soon-to-start reconstruction of the adjacent Walnut Street Bridge, Des Moines Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.
Catch up fast: Nitefall was displaced in 2019 when the Simon Estes Amphitheater closed for repairs.
- The event had a brief stint at Brenton Skating Plaza but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
- City officials announced in 2021 that it wouldn't return until this year because of bridge work.
What's happening: Construction was delayed after the bridge's estimated cost spiked more than 40% and city officials reconsidered their options.
- But City Council recently approved moving forward with what is now a nearly $20 million project.
What's next: The bridge work completion is anticipated for 2026.
- The amphitheater will reopen in 2027 and Nitefall will return then, Page says.
