The Simon Estes Amphitheater has been closed to most events since 2019. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

"Is Nitefall on the River coming back? This warm weather has me daydreaming," — Mike Slusark, DSM

State of play: The downtown concert series is delayed at least another two years because of soon-to-start reconstruction of the adjacent Walnut Street Bridge, Des Moines Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

Catch up fast: Nitefall was displaced in 2019 when the Simon Estes Amphitheater closed for repairs.

The event had a brief stint at Brenton Skating Plaza but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

City officials announced in 2021 that it wouldn't return until this year because of bridge work.

What's happening: Construction was delayed after the bridge's estimated cost spiked more than 40% and city officials reconsidered their options.

But City Council recently approved moving forward with what is now a nearly $20 million project.

What's next: The bridge work completion is anticipated for 2026.