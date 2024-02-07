Most Iowans aren't getting enough sleep

Data: Apple Heart and Movement Study; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Most Iowa adults aren't getting enough sleep.

Why it matters: Operating without enough zzz's can dramatically increase your risk of heart disease, stroke and cancer, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

Research has also linked insufficient sleep to obesity, depression, anxiety and dementia.

By the numbers: About 68% of Iowa adults say get less than seven hours of sleep per night, according to a study that tracked the sleep of Apple Watch users from February to June 2022.

Between the lines: Apple users might not reflect the general population, but the "fact that we don't get enough sleep [is] clear across the board," says Karin Johnson, a sleep medicine specialist and professor of neurology in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The bottom line: Stress, especially for employees in demanding jobs like healthcare, can cause a reduction in sleep, NPR reports.