Stop by DZÔ for comforting kimchi stew this winter

If you're looking for a warm, comforting soup to help get you through this winter, head to DZÔ for the restaurant's kimchi jigae ($16).

What's happening: The dish is a traditional kimchi stew with pork belly, tofu and mushrooms.

What I liked: In the stew, kimchi's fermented taste mellows out and gives a sour depth to the broth.

The satisfying crunch of cabbage with the silky tofu and crispy pork belly bits keeps every bite tasty.

Of note: A serving feeds two people. If you order in person, it'll be served simmering in its bowl.

If you go: DZÔ is open daily at 2611 Ingersoll Ave., Des Moines. Hours vary.