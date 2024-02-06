1 hour ago - News

Charted: Iowa's rocky unionization rate

headshot
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals
Iowa had 70,000 fewer workers represented by unions last year than in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Unions strengthen the middle class, grow the economy and have led to improved workplace safety, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

By the numbers: Iowa had 107,000 employees represented by unions last year, down almost 40% from 2000.

  • The overall share of Iowa's employed workers represented by unions fell six percentage points during that time to 7.2%.

Yes, but: There's been some rebound since 2019 when 6.3% of Iowa workers, or roughly 97,000 people, were represented by unions.

What's happening: Republican lawmakers drastically reduced the number of issues public employee unions could negotiate with state and local governments in 2017, which the Iowa Supreme Court upheld in 2019.

  • They also disallowed union dues of government employees from being paid through payroll deductions.
