Charted: Iowa's rocky unionization rate

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa had 70,000 fewer workers represented by unions last year than in 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Unions strengthen the middle class, grow the economy and have led to improved workplace safety, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Meanwhile, critics contend they throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

By the numbers: Iowa had 107,000 employees represented by unions last year, down almost 40% from 2000.

The overall share of Iowa's employed workers represented by unions fell six percentage points during that time to 7.2%.

Yes, but: There's been some rebound since 2019 when 6.3% of Iowa workers, or roughly 97,000 people, were represented by unions.

What's happening: Republican lawmakers drastically reduced the number of issues public employee unions could negotiate with state and local governments in 2017, which the Iowa Supreme Court upheld in 2019.