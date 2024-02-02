56 mins ago - News
Iconic Des Moines Art Center building reopens
The Des Moines Art Center recently announced the reopening of its iconic Richard Meier Building following a four-month upgrade.
Why it matters: There are seven new acquisitions and dozens of other pieces are back on public display for the first time in years.
Catch up fast: Some of the building's original 1985 floors were restored and all of its walls were repainted.
- The improvements were paid through the Art Center's 75th anniversary campaign.
- Upcoming projects include renovations to galleries and new lighting in other buildings on the center's campus.
If you go: Museum hours recently expanded to 10am-4pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10am-7pm Thursdays and Fridays; and 10am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays.
- Admission is free.
🎬 1 more reason to go: The Center's free showings of Oscar-nominated short films begin Feb. 16.
