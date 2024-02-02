Iconic Des Moines Art Center building reopens

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Richard Meier Building at the Des Moines Art Center has reopened after upgrades and new display additions. Photos: Rich Sanders via the Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center recently announced the reopening of its iconic Richard Meier Building following a four-month upgrade.

Why it matters: There are seven new acquisitions and dozens of other pieces are back on public display for the first time in years.

Catch up fast: Some of the building's original 1985 floors were restored and all of its walls were repainted.

The improvements were paid through the Art Center's 75th anniversary campaign.

Upcoming projects include renovations to galleries and new lighting in other buildings on the center's campus.

If you go: Museum hours recently expanded to 10am-4pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10am-7pm Thursdays and Fridays; and 10am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission is free.

🎬 1 more reason to go: The Center's free showings of Oscar-nominated short films begin Feb. 16.