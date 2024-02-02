56 mins ago - News

Iconic Des Moines Art Center building reopens

A photo of the Art Center.

The Richard Meier Building at the Des Moines Art Center has reopened after upgrades and new display additions. Photos: Rich Sanders via the Art Center

The Des Moines Art Center recently announced the reopening of its iconic Richard Meier Building following a four-month upgrade.

Why it matters: There are seven new acquisitions and dozens of other pieces are back on public display for the first time in years.

Catch up fast: Some of the building's original 1985 floors were restored and all of its walls were repainted.

  • The improvements were paid through the Art Center's 75th anniversary campaign.
  • Upcoming projects include renovations to galleries and new lighting in other buildings on the center's campus.

If you go: Museum hours recently expanded to 10am-4pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10am-7pm Thursdays and Fridays; and 10am-5pm Saturdays and Sundays.

  • Admission is free.

🎬 1 more reason to go: The Center's free showings of Oscar-nominated short films begin Feb. 16.

