Ingersoll's next phase goes before the City Council

This part of Ingersoll Avenue that starts at 28th Street is next on the improvement list. It was also the answer to yesterday's " Where's Jason ." Axios DSM reader Alexander Struelens won one of our shirts. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A construction contract for the next phase of the Ingersoll Streetscape goes before the Des Moines City Council on Monday.

Why it matters: The work will disrupt traffic along a restaurant and bar-heavy stretch that includes Palmer's Deli, Eatery A, the Cheese Bar and Wellman's Pub.

Catch up fast: The overall project runs between MLK and 42nd streets.

Construction began in 2020 with the sixth and final phase anticipated to be finished in 2027.

Zoom in: Drivers and some area shop owners have grown tired of dealing with the project's disruption. Then-Mayor Frank Cownie, who owns Cownie Furs on Ingersoll, said last year the work is "a real nightmare" for businesses.

The city paid tens of thousands of dollars in incentives to contractors who finished sections of the most recent phase early.

The big picture: Groups like The Avenues say the project will create a more commuter friendly street and bring more walking traffic.

Driving the news: A public hearing to award contracts for the fourth phase of the project is Monday.

The work includes reconstruction of Ingersoll from 28th to 31st streets and raised bicycle lanes connecting with the project's previous phases.

The construction estimate is nearly $4.3 million with work beginning this spring and completion in summer 2025.

Of note: Dealing with a significant number of driveways, keeping adequate sight distances and dealing with parking constraints are among the design challenges in the upcoming phase, city officials said during a 2022 project update.