Ingersoll's next phase goes before the City Council
A construction contract for the next phase of the Ingersoll Streetscape goes before the Des Moines City Council on Monday.
Why it matters: The work will disrupt traffic along a restaurant and bar-heavy stretch that includes Palmer's Deli, Eatery A, the Cheese Bar and Wellman's Pub.
Catch up fast: The overall project runs between MLK and 42nd streets.
- Construction began in 2020 with the sixth and final phase anticipated to be finished in 2027.
Zoom in: Drivers and some area shop owners have grown tired of dealing with the project's disruption. Then-Mayor Frank Cownie, who owns Cownie Furs on Ingersoll, said last year the work is "a real nightmare" for businesses.
- The city paid tens of thousands of dollars in incentives to contractors who finished sections of the most recent phase early.
The big picture: Groups like The Avenues say the project will create a more commuter friendly street and bring more walking traffic.
Driving the news: A public hearing to award contracts for the fourth phase of the project is Monday.
- The work includes reconstruction of Ingersoll from 28th to 31st streets and raised bicycle lanes connecting with the project's previous phases.
- The construction estimate is nearly $4.3 million with work beginning this spring and completion in summer 2025.
Of note: Dealing with a significant number of driveways, keeping adequate sight distances and dealing with parking constraints are among the design challenges in the upcoming phase, city officials said during a 2022 project update.
- The city is holding an online public meeting to answer questions about the project Feb. 20, starting at 6pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.