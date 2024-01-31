Charted: Des Moines' slump in new restaurants

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of new restaurant listings in the Des Moines metro fell 10% in 2023 compared to 2019, according to new Yelp data.

Why it matters: There was concern even before the pandemic that the DSM market had overbuilt with more restaurant seats available than demand, Jessica Dunker, president of the Iowa Restaurant Association, tells Axios.

COVID-19 served as a catalyst to accelerate the pace of the expected recalibration in the market, she says.

By the numbers: 91 metro restaurants were newly listed on Yelp in 2023, compared to 101 in 2019.

Meanwhile, new DSM-area businesses overall rose 34% from 2019, from 927 to 1,245.

The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by the pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.