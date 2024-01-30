Des Moines cheese shop is offering a new blue

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rey Silo Azul Mamá Marisa is at the Cheese Shop of Des Moines while supplies last. Photo: Courtesy of the Cheese Shop

Rey Silo Azul Mamá Marisa is a new blue cheese being sold at The Cheese Shop of Des Moines.

Zoom in: The mild, spreadable blue is made in Spain from raw cow's milk.

The Cheese Shop is selling some of the first wheels that have come on the market.

💭 Jason's thought bubble: I paid just under $25 for a half pound — it's worth the price for complex flavors that aren't overpowering, as can happen with some blues.

If you go: The Cheese Shop is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.