2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines cheese shop is offering a new blue

A photo of blue cheese.

Rey Silo Azul Mamá Marisa is at the Cheese Shop of Des Moines while supplies last. Photo: Courtesy of the Cheese Shop

Rey Silo Azul Mamá Marisa is a new blue cheese being sold at The Cheese Shop of Des Moines.

Zoom in: The mild, spreadable blue is made in Spain from raw cow's milk.

  • The Cheese Shop is selling some of the first wheels that have come on the market.

💭 Jason's thought bubble: I paid just under $25 for a half pound — it's worth the price for complex flavors that aren't overpowering, as can happen with some blues.

If you go: The Cheese Shop is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm.

  • 833 42nd St.
