New Waukee restaurant: Korean fried chicken opening soon
New Korean fried chicken restaurant Chikin Lickin is opening its doors in Waukee this spring.
Driving the news: The new restaurant will be in the former Dunn Brothers Coffee spot at 1196 SE University Ave., owner Thi Nguyen tells Axios.
State of play: Korean fried chicken is known for being extra crispy thanks to a double-frying method, Nguyen says.
- He is using the same recipes from "Chi-Kin" — a restaurant in Orlando he consulted with before opening his own spot.
The menu: Expect chicken wings, tenders and sandwiches, as well as other popular Korean dishes like bibimbap, cheesy corn, bulgogi-topped fries, kimchi fried rice and "banchan" — little vegetable side dishes, like cold cucumbers.
- Korean beers will also be available.
The intrigue: Nguyen will also be partnering with Naughtea to serve Korean corn dogs.
What's next: Expect the restaurant to open in April. Nguyen plans on utilizing the drive-thru sometime after opening as well.
