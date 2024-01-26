Downtown's oldest office building is sold
The 156-year-old Hawkeye Insurance Company Building was sold last week for $1.6M.
Why it matters: It's the oldest office building in downtown Des Moines, according to the Polk County Assessor's office.
- New owner Jake Trerotola is considering making minor changes to increase its functionality, he tells Axios.
Of note: The building currently has bars and a salon in its commercial space.
Flashback: The Hawkeye was the first successful local casualty insurance company, according to documents for the building's successful application to the National Register of Historic Places.
- The insurance company was organized by Ebenezer Ingersoll, a local 1800s attorney.
Zoom in: The building has multiple additions, including a two-story annex constructed in 1871.
- The structure was converted into a hotel in the early 1900s and largely used for apartments by the 1960s.
Driving the news: Metro businessman Bruce Gerleman, who renovated the building in the 1980s, sold it this month for $1.6 million, Trerotola says.
- The Bomb Bar will likely expand its footprint in the building in coming months. The upper floors will remain apartments, per Trerotola.
The intrigue: Some of the upper floor space might eventually become a rooftop restaurant but that's likely years down the road.
- "I'm not trying to rewrite history," Trerotola says.
1 fun thing to go: Trerotola, 30, is also a musician and the son of retired KCCI-TV anchor Cynthia Fodor.
