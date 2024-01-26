Share on email (opens in new window)

The Hawkeye Insurance Company Building was designed by William Foster, a prominent architect in the 1800s. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

The 156-year-old Hawkeye Insurance Company Building was sold last week for $1.6M.

Why it matters: It's the oldest office building in downtown Des Moines, according to the Polk County Assessor's office.

New owner Jake Trerotola is considering making minor changes to increase its functionality, he tells Axios.

Of note: The building currently has bars and a salon in its commercial space.

Flashback: The Hawkeye was the first successful local casualty insurance company, according to documents for the building's successful application to the National Register of Historic Places.

The insurance company was organized by Ebenezer Ingersoll, a local 1800s attorney.

Zoom in: The building has multiple additions, including a two-story annex constructed in 1871.

The structure was converted into a hotel in the early 1900s and largely used for apartments by the 1960s.

Driving the news: Metro businessman Bruce Gerleman, who renovated the building in the 1980s, sold it this month for $1.6 million, Trerotola says.

The Bomb Bar will likely expand its footprint in the building in coming months. The upper floors will remain apartments, per Trerotola.

The intrigue: Some of the upper floor space might eventually become a rooftop restaurant but that's likely years down the road.

"I'm not trying to rewrite history," Trerotola says.

1 fun thing to go: Trerotola, 30, is also a musician and the son of retired KCCI-TV anchor Cynthia Fodor.