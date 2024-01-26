Central Iowa's best beignets: Beans & Beignets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Linh here. If you're looking for beignets, the popular French deep-fried pastry associated with New Orleans — look no further than just 30 minutes outside of Des Moines.

What I ate: A dozen beignets with a mix of flavors ($12) from Beans & Beignets in Earlham.

What I liked: The freshly fried, doughy pillows were all satisfyingly sweet and crispy without being too oily.

What made this experience extra fun was trying all the different flavors with friends, including the slightly tart lemon (my favorite), cinnamon and sugar, traditional and holy hot (made with hot honey.)

Of note: Don't expect to get in and out — part of the enjoyment is waiting for the fresh beignets while enjoying your coffee.

If you go: 6am-2pm Mon-Sat; 7am-1pm, Sun; 105 S. Chestnut Ave, Earlham.