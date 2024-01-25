Nadia's Bakery opens in Des Moines

Share on email (opens in new window)

On Jason's plate: A fruit tart and Danish pastry, $7 each. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Nadia's Bakery opened this week in a former Jimmy John's near Terrace Hill.

Why it matters: You no longer have to wait for the Downtown Farmers' Market to restart for Nadia Ahissou's French goods.

Catch up fast: Ahissou immigrated to the U.S. from French-speaking Benin in West Africa in 2011, she tells Axios.

She began baking treats nearly every day in her home for family after losing her accounting job to pandemic-related cuts in 2020 and soon expanded to selling them at the farmers' market.

On the menu: A mix of breads and pastries that include fruit tarts and croissants.

The bakery also sells coffee and tea.

🥖 If you go: Open daily from 7am-2pm at 2705 Grand Ave.

Of note: This week is the business's soft opening.

Menu options will eventually include sandwiches and other items, according to the online menu.