45 mins ago - News
Nadia's Bakery opens in Des Moines
Nadia's Bakery opened this week in a former Jimmy John's near Terrace Hill.
Why it matters: You no longer have to wait for the Downtown Farmers' Market to restart for Nadia Ahissou's French goods.
Catch up fast: Ahissou immigrated to the U.S. from French-speaking Benin in West Africa in 2011, she tells Axios.
- She began baking treats nearly every day in her home for family after losing her accounting job to pandemic-related cuts in 2020 and soon expanded to selling them at the farmers' market.
On the menu: A mix of breads and pastries that include fruit tarts and croissants.
- The bakery also sells coffee and tea.
🥖 If you go: Open daily from 7am-2pm at 2705 Grand Ave.
Of note: This week is the business's soft opening.
- Menu options will eventually include sandwiches and other items, according to the online menu.
