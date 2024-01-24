Share on email (opens in new window)

We chatted with Rachel Flint, a senior VP at Hubbell Realty, on what we can expect locally this year in home construction.

3 takeaways for the DSM metro

1. Norwalk's booming construction

The most popular cities for homebuilding in 2023 were Ankeny, Waukee and Norwalk, Flint says. Expect that to continue in 2024.

Norwalk's available land for development is helping it move up and be "neck and neck" with West Des Moines, she says.

There were 115 active new homes on the market and 75 pending/closed in the last 180 days in Norwalk, according to MLS data.

2. Single-family demand continues

People are still wanting their own backyards and a little bit of space from their neighbors after the pandemic.

"They need room for the dog to roam," Flint says.

3. Lowering home prices