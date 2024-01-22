51 mins ago - News

Scoop: New restaurant opening in The Fleming

headshot
The fleming building and a collage showing the leasing people involved

The Fleming (left) and David Baruthio, Alex Kouri, Andy Kouri and Augie Kouri from left to right. Photos: Courtesy of KMC Properties

French chef David Baruthio is opening a new downtown bistro in the ground floor of The Fleming building.

  • Baruthio is known for his former restaurant, Baru 66 in Windsor Heights.

Why it matters: The new restaurant will help bring energy to downtown's 6th and Walnut area, which has suffered from business closures and nearly a decade of nearby traffic blockades.

State of play: Baruthio's authentic French bistro will be similar to what you would "visit in Paris," says Andy Kouri, a managing member of KMC Properties, which owns The Fleming.

  • While the concept is still being worked out, Baruthio envisions an intimate, upscale restaurant.
  • He also plans on serving more casual lunches and drinks after work.
  • The restaurant will have a 1,600 square-foot dining area and is in the former Evolve Juicery and Paleo Kitchen space.

What they're saying: Especially with Des Moines Ballet opening across the street in the former Kaleidoscope space, the new restaurant will be "the perfect thing for the corner," Kouri says.

What's next: Expect the yet-to-be named restaurant to open this spring.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more