Scoop: New restaurant opening in The Fleming
French chef David Baruthio is opening a new downtown bistro in the ground floor of The Fleming building.
- Baruthio is known for his former restaurant, Baru 66 in Windsor Heights.
Why it matters: The new restaurant will help bring energy to downtown's 6th and Walnut area, which has suffered from business closures and nearly a decade of nearby traffic blockades.
State of play: Baruthio's authentic French bistro will be similar to what you would "visit in Paris," says Andy Kouri, a managing member of KMC Properties, which owns The Fleming.
- While the concept is still being worked out, Baruthio envisions an intimate, upscale restaurant.
- He also plans on serving more casual lunches and drinks after work.
- The restaurant will have a 1,600 square-foot dining area and is in the former Evolve Juicery and Paleo Kitchen space.
What they're saying: Especially with Des Moines Ballet opening across the street in the former Kaleidoscope space, the new restaurant will be "the perfect thing for the corner," Kouri says.
What's next: Expect the yet-to-be named restaurant to open this spring.
