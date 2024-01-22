The Fleming (left) and David Baruthio, Alex Kouri, Andy Kouri and Augie Kouri from left to right. Photos: Courtesy of KMC Properties

French chef David Baruthio is opening a new downtown bistro in the ground floor of The Fleming building.

Baruthio is known for his former restaurant, Baru 66 in Windsor Heights.

Why it matters: The new restaurant will help bring energy to downtown's 6th and Walnut area, which has suffered from business closures and nearly a decade of nearby traffic blockades.

State of play: Baruthio's authentic French bistro will be similar to what you would "visit in Paris," says Andy Kouri, a managing member of KMC Properties, which owns The Fleming.

While the concept is still being worked out, Baruthio envisions an intimate, upscale restaurant.

He also plans on serving more casual lunches and drinks after work.

The restaurant will have a 1,600 square-foot dining area and is in the former Evolve Juicery and Paleo Kitchen space.

What they're saying: Especially with Des Moines Ballet opening across the street in the former Kaleidoscope space, the new restaurant will be "the perfect thing for the corner," Kouri says.

What's next: Expect the yet-to-be named restaurant to open this spring.