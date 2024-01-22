20-foot-tall pavilion proposed at Water Works Park
William G. Stowe Foundation officials recently announced the creation a $2.1 million art and outdoor educational project at Water Works Park.
Details: Water Curia includes a 20-foot-tall circular pavilion that will be located between Lauridsen Amphitheater and the tunnel to Gray's Lake Park.
- The space will double as a park amenity and outdoor classroom, foundation board member Graham Gillette tells Axios.
Catch up fast: The foundation is named after Stowe, the water utility's longtime CEO until shortly before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
- It focuses on environmental education, most recently through the tuition-free Citizen Water Academy.
State of play: The majority of the project's first $1.1 million phase is already raised — including $100,000 allocated last week by the Polk County Supervisors.
- A second phase will focus on landscaping and an endowment for ongoing expenses.
Of note: Water Curia is not a memorial to her late husband but is something he would have appreciated, Amy Stowe Beattie tells Axios.
Worthy of your time: This digital walkthrough of Water Curia
