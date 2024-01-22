20-foot-tall pavilion proposed at Water Works Park

Share on email (opens in new window)

William G. Stowe Foundation officials recently announced the creation a $2.1 million art and outdoor educational project at Water Works Park.

Details: Water Curia includes a 20-foot-tall circular pavilion that will be located between Lauridsen Amphitheater and the tunnel to Gray's Lake Park.

The space will double as a park amenity and outdoor classroom, foundation board member Graham Gillette tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The foundation is named after Stowe, the water utility's longtime CEO until shortly before he died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

It focuses on environmental education, most recently through the tuition-free Citizen Water Academy.

State of play: The majority of the project's first $1.1 million phase is already raised — including $100,000 allocated last week by the Polk County Supervisors.

A second phase will focus on landscaping and an endowment for ongoing expenses.

Of note: Water Curia is not a memorial to her late husband but is something he would have appreciated, Amy Stowe Beattie tells Axios.

Worthy of your time: This digital walkthrough of Water Curia