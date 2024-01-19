New pizza restaurant opening in former Java Joe's
The owner of Despensary is trying something totally new — opening a pizza restaurant.
Driving the news: JC Cirese, a self-professed pizza "fanatic," is opening "Zazas" in the former Java Joe's location along 4th Avenue downtown.
- The location was home to another short-lived pizza restaurant before Cirese took it over.
How it started: While working on opening Despensary downtown in 2017, Cirese would stop by Java Joe's and admire its old-school exterior and brick interior.
- "It was just beautiful," Cirese tells Axios. "I just fell in love with it."
State of play: Cirese wants to help revitalize 4th Avenue by bringing back the aesthetic charm of Java Joe's while also modernizing the shop's event space.
Zoom in: Zazas menu will feature "gourmet" pizza with locally-sourced, organic ingredients, he says.
- While the main menu and late-night dining will focus on pizza, he also plans on opening for breakfast and coffee.
- Plus: Expect them at the farmers' market.
The intrigue: This will be completely separate from Despensary, Cirese says, so don't expect him to sell gummies at the new restaurant.
What they're saying: While Fong's Pizza is just across the street, Cirese says Zazas will have a different take.
- "There's plenty of slices for everybody."
What's next: He anticipates an April opening.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.