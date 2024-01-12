Share on email (opens in new window)

Gov. Kim Reynolds had a semi-unknown secondary X account that shared her unfiltered feelings about GOP caucus candidates in recent months, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The account was suspended soon after the article's publication and later appeared to be deleted altogether.

Why it matters: Some content shared via the account was arguably antagonistic and comes as some political observers warn that Reynolds' endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis instead of former President Trump could influence the future of Iowa's first-in-the nation GOP caucuses.

Details: The @Kimberl26890376 account on X — previously known as Twitter — was created in 2021. It's in addition to the account created in 2009 that's verified and primarily used by the governor, the Times reported.

Fewer than 260 people followed the unverified account, which included "influential Iowa political operatives," per the Times.

Zoom in: Reynolds' unverified account allegedly "liked" pro-DeSantis posts and others against former President Trump and Nikki Haley.

One post the governor shared from a DeSantis supporter: "Trump has no loyalty but demands it from everyone else. That's FEALTY. Which makes sense because these people want a king."

Catch up fast: Iowa governors have generally remained neutral and don't endorse candidates before the caucuses.

Early last year Reynolds said her role was to get candidates to come to Iowa and that staying out of the fight was key to doing that.

Yes, but: She later endorsed DeSantis in November.

Trump warned before Reynolds' endorsement was official that it would be the end of her political career in a post on platform Truth Social and blasted her decision during recent campaign stops.

Of note: X's rules prohibit a range of behaviors, including for impersonating or deceiving others.

The governor's office did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Read the full story: "Kim Reynolds Has Another Account, @Kimberl26890376, and Opinions About Donald Trump"