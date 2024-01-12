1 hour ago - Things to Do
5 things to do in Des Moines this weekend
Friday
🐤 Beaverdale Books hosts an art and book talk with Nic Roth, the artist behind the mural at neighboring Basic Bird. Free! 6:30pm.
🍸 Hy-Vee's Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits is holding its first tasting of the year. 4-7pm.
Saturday
😂 Joe Gatto of "Impractical Jokers" hosts a night of comedy at Hoyt Sherman. Tickets start at $36.75. 7pm.
⛸ It's Taylor Swift on ice! Skate to the music of the Eras Tour at the MidAmerican Energy RecPlex and make friendship bracelets. Registration: $15. 6:30-8:30pm.
Sunday
🌸 Escape the cold and listen to blues at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. 1 and 3pm. Adults: $12.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.