I'm proud to say I'm a connoisseur of Asian buffets and all-you-can-eat (AYCE) sushi in Des Moines.

No tuna roll is safe from me.

Driving the news: Before the new year, I ate at Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, the metro's newest all-you-can-eat restaurant in Clive.

How it works: There's a sheet of paper on your table where you mark your order and hand it to your server, similar to a sushi restaurant.

Rinse and repeat for however long you would like with no time limit.

For lunch, the AYCE option is $20 and dinner is $30.

The menu: There are classics like salmon, avocado or spider rolls, as well as decked-out specialties that are deep fried and stuffed with cream cheese.

Beyond sushi, the AYCE option also covers appetizers like cheese rangoons, jalapeno poppers and edamame.

They also offer teriyaki, hibachi and udon with a choice of meat.

What I liked: The sushi rolls and fish were all good quality. No lingering "left out" taste that can taint buffet or grocery store sushi.

The udon, teriyaki and hibachi entrees were what I expected. Tasty, but nothing out of the ordinary.

My thought bubble: AYCE are always a quantity vs. quality game for me.

This still doesn't beat the rolls at my favorite sushi restaurants, but I certainly feel like my dollar stretches further and the inside aesthetics were nice.

If you go: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-10:30pm Fri-Sat, 11am-9:30pm Sat, 1301 NW 114th St., Clive