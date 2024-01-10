We tried Izumi Sushi & Hibachi all-you-can-eat sushi in Clive
I'm proud to say I'm a connoisseur of Asian buffets and all-you-can-eat (AYCE) sushi in Des Moines.
- No tuna roll is safe from me.
Driving the news: Before the new year, I ate at Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, the metro's newest all-you-can-eat restaurant in Clive.
How it works: There's a sheet of paper on your table where you mark your order and hand it to your server, similar to a sushi restaurant.
- Rinse and repeat for however long you would like with no time limit.
- For lunch, the AYCE option is $20 and dinner is $30.
The menu: There are classics like salmon, avocado or spider rolls, as well as decked-out specialties that are deep fried and stuffed with cream cheese.
- Beyond sushi, the AYCE option also covers appetizers like cheese rangoons, jalapeno poppers and edamame.
- They also offer teriyaki, hibachi and udon with a choice of meat.
What I liked: The sushi rolls and fish were all good quality. No lingering "left out" taste that can taint buffet or grocery store sushi.
- The udon, teriyaki and hibachi entrees were what I expected. Tasty, but nothing out of the ordinary.
My thought bubble: AYCE are always a quantity vs. quality game for me.
- This still doesn't beat the rolls at my favorite sushi restaurants, but I certainly feel like my dollar stretches further and the inside aesthetics were nice.
If you go: 11am-10pm Mon-Thurs, 11am-10:30pm Fri-Sat, 11am-9:30pm Sat, 1301 NW 114th St., Clive
