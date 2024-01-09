Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Wallace Elementary was demolished about seven years ago. Photo: Courtesy of the Polk County Assessor

The former Wallace Elementary site goes to auction this morning, and Des Moines' city government wants to buy it.

Why it matters: Redevelopment of the nearly 3.3-acre area just over a mile from the Iowa capitol could make a big difference to the neighborhood following years of neglect.

Catch up fast: Wallace closed in 2007 after the construction of nearby Carver Elementary School.

A California-based Christian college purchased the property in 2012, but its expansion plans never materialized.

The abandoned Wallace site was declared a public nuisance in 2015 and demolished two years later.

State of play: The property is being sold out of a sheriff's foreclosure sale, which grants the city the opportunity to place the first bid.

The property is currently assessed at $113,000, according to the Polk County Assessor.

The latest: The council met Monday night in a closed session to discuss the maximum bid the city would be willing to make.

What's next: DSM will solicit community input for redevelopment ideas if it purchases the property, according to this week's council documents.