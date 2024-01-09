City plans to buy, redevelop Wallace Elementary site
The former Wallace Elementary site goes to auction this morning, and Des Moines' city government wants to buy it.
Why it matters: Redevelopment of the nearly 3.3-acre area just over a mile from the Iowa capitol could make a big difference to the neighborhood following years of neglect.
Catch up fast: Wallace closed in 2007 after the construction of nearby Carver Elementary School.
- A California-based Christian college purchased the property in 2012, but its expansion plans never materialized.
- The abandoned Wallace site was declared a public nuisance in 2015 and demolished two years later.
State of play: The property is being sold out of a sheriff's foreclosure sale, which grants the city the opportunity to place the first bid.
- The property is currently assessed at $113,000, according to the Polk County Assessor.
The latest: The council met Monday night in a closed session to discuss the maximum bid the city would be willing to make.
What's next: DSM will solicit community input for redevelopment ideas if it purchases the property, according to this week's council documents.
