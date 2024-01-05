Jan 5, 2024 - Things to Do
5 winter things to do in Des Moines this weekend
Friday
🎨 Mainframe Studios holds its free "First Friday" event, which features local art from the community. The theme is "Fresh Start." 5-8pm.
🖼 Moberg Gallery is hosting its 20-year anniversary celebration with live music, an artist talk, as well as beer and wine. 2411 Grand Ave. in DSM; 5-8pm. Free!
Saturday
🌙 Drake Observatory is hosting an event focused on the upcoming total solar eclipse. 8pm. Free!
Sunday
🛍 Go vintage shopping during the winter "Sip n' Thrift" at Captain Roy's. 10am-3pm.
🏀 The Harlem Globetrotters show off their amazing athleticism at the Iowa Events Center at 3pm. Tickets start at $31.
