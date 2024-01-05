Lawmakers meet Monday to consider state agency rules linked with Iowa's recent abortion ban, which will influence how state agencies enforce the legislation. Catch up fast: The law would ban nearly all abortion procedures after a heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Yes, but: The legislation is currently blocked while legal challenges continue.

The rules being considered would only be used if the law takes effect.

Meanwhile, abortion remains legal in Iowa up to around the 22nd week of gestation.

Between the lines: Abortion advocates and critics have said the proposed rules fail to clarify ambiguities, like how some exceptions to the law would be made.

State of play: The Administrative Rules Review Committee (ARRC) is made up of five Iowa senators and five representatives.

They will consider the Iowa Board of Medicine's proposed rules, or "Notice of Intended Action."

The public is allowed to comment.

Of note: The ARRC can object to the final rules that are ultimately adopted by the medicine board as part of a multi-step process that can take months to complete.

An objection would eliminate the presumption that the rule is legally valid if it is challenged in court.

If you go: The meeting starts at 7am at the Capitol with the abortion rules segment starting approximately at 12:35pm, though the timing of ARRC agenda items is difficult to predict and participants are encouraged to arrive at least 45 minutes early.