Rob Denson at the groundbreaking for DMACC'S new transportation institute this year. Photo: Courtesy of DMACC

At a time when more students are questioning the worth of a college degree, longtime DMACC president Rob Denson says the community college is experiencing enrollment growth, despite the pandemic's setbacks.

Driving the news: As Denson celebrates 20 years as the head of the central Iowa community college this month, he says more families are choosing community college to lessen student debt.

More employers are also seeking students from job-related programs.

By the numbers: DMACC's fall 2023 term enrollment is up 5% over fall 2019 with 34,206 students last semester, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

In 2003, there were 21,913 DMACC students.

The intrigue: The biggest thing that's changed for him in the last two decades is the use of technology and specifically, Zoom.

"I drive thousands of miles less now than I did pre-pandemic," Denson says.

Here's how the DMACC president starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: He sets his alarm for 4:30am, but 99% of the time, he naturally wakes up at 4:20am. "I don't want to wake my wife."

🍳 Breakfast: A handful of mixed nuts, a glass of water and a few teaspoons of apple cider vinegar while he waits for his coffee to brew.

Denson drinks about eight to 10 cups of black Folger's per day.

📚 What he's reading: Around 50-60 emails for work and 15 different local and national news publications every morning.

💡 💡 The best advice Denson's received: