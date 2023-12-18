Curbin' Cuisine moving from Beaverdale to Ankeny

Beloved Beaverdale restaurant Curbin' Cuisine is closing its doors to open a larger space in Ankeny.

Driving the news: The restaurant has outgrown its existing 1,200-square-foot space, co-owner Misty Fontanini tells Axios, and is moving into the former Ben's Burgers location off Oralabor Road.

The Ankeny space is around 3,000 square feet and includes a drive-thru, says Fontanini, who runs the restaurant with her husband.

State of play: Fontanini says the restaurant's popularity has been growing and the current "cafe" size is too small to expand and serve more food.

She wanted to move into the former Rice Bowl restaurant nearby, but it sold for more than she could afford. (New Korean fried chicken restaurant Basic Bird from chef Joe Tripp is set to open there in January.)

When the Ankeny space opened up, Fontanini says they considered operating two locations, but "there's no way" that would have worked due to staffing levels.

The menu: Expect almost all of the same favorites, including sandwiches, burgers and sides like pb&j fries and garlic parm pretzel bombs.

Curbin' Cuisine won't serve pizza, but plans on adding noodles and mac and cheese bowls.

What they're saying: "Beaverdale has always been our home. It's where we started back in 2013 when we had just a food cart," Fontanini says. "This was a very hard decision for us and I have no doubt that whoever goes into our location is going to have something awesome in there."

What's next: She anticipates a grand opening on Jan. 23 at 1325 SW Oralabor Rd., Ankeny.