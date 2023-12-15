Live Nation takes hold of Des Moines' live music scene

Live Nation's local presence is growing, but some music advocates say that could hurt already-struggling independently-owned venues.

Why it matters: The entertainment company, which owns Ticketmaster, has been accused of holding a monopoly, including by Congressional leaders, due to controlling an estimated 70% of the national ticketing and live event venues market.

State of play: Live Nation opened Vibrant Music Hall last month, a 3,300-person capacity venue in Waukee.

The new space is billed as a mid-sized venue that can draw artists who may have skipped the metro in the past, due to available venues being either too big or too small.

Yes, but: Tobi Parks, co-founder of small arts venue xBk, says Vibrant's presence will make it much more complicated for local operators to compete in similar capacity sizes.

It may also create competition with existing spaces like Hoyt Sherman, a nonprofit that relies on donors, Parks tells Axios.

How it works: Live Nation can buy and manage its own full tours (like it did for The Jonas Brothers and Madonna) and prioritize holding concerts at Live Nation-owned venues.

That can be difficult for local promoters to compete against. Live Nation could book an artist for "30 shows across the country" at its venues, unlike an individual venue promoter who may want to book the same artist for one show, Parks says.

And because of Des Moines' size, owner of MIDWESTIX Kathryn Dickel tells Axios the metro would still lose A-list bands to Chicago or Minneapolis, which can sell more nights.

Between the lines: Most recently, independent venues around the country have criticized Live Nation's new initiative to temporarily pause merch cuts from artists at its venues. Merch cuts are used to support venues, and local owners argue it's a tactic to steer artists towards Live Nation owned clubs.

Zoom in: Live Nation is also expected to have more of its shows booked at other local venues.

Sam Summers, a prominent DSM music promoter who owns Wooly's, Val-Air Ballroom and Hinterland, tell us he's partnering with Live Nation to book their shows at Vibrant.

He also said he envisions booking more Live Nation-backed shows at his venues.

What they're saying: While Dickel doesn't "love their model," she says Live Nation's monopoly is more indicative of systemic issues within the live performance industry.

She says the bigger issue is that Des Moines lost out to Waukee on a new venue.

Live Nation initially wanted to go into The Armory in 2018, which would have been a "historic renovation." But local music advocates, including Summers, opposed it.

"It's a big hit to Des Moines. After COVID especially, that's a huge blow," Dickel says.

The other side: Summers tells Axios he approached the new partnership with Vibrant "very thoughtfully" and said he and Live Nation are "committed to supporting the local music scene."

Meanwhile, Hoyt Sherman CEO Robert Warren says he's not worried about Vibrant causing competition with his venue, noting Vibrant has a standing room only section and is likely to attract different types of acts.

Of note: Live Nation's already been present in the Des Moines market with shows booked at venues like Lauridsen Amphitheater, says Vibrant general manager Haleigh Biancalana.

The new venue employs local staff who all have an interest in supporting the local scene here, Biancalana tells Axios.

What's next: In 2018, the Des Moines Music Coalition also opposed Live Nation entering with a new venue.