How Greater Des Moines YMCA CEO Cameron Nicholson starts his day

Cameron Nicholson (right) talking with Y member Ron Mells at the Wellmark YMCA. Photo: Courtesy of YMCA of Greater Des Moines

Cameron Nicholson, the newest CEO of the Greater Des Moines YMCA, said he wants to help the Y continue its progress toward long-term sustainability.

State of play: Nicholson, who's served as the Y's interim CEO since June, was named the new leader last month.

Former CEO Leisha Barcus left for a job with the national YMCA.

Flashback: The YMCA has dealt with debt issues that were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the Boone and Ankeny YMCA locations closed due to financial struggles. Last year, Barcus announced they were open to selling the south suburban and Wellmark YMCA locations.

State of play: The Y is in talks with a potential partner who wants to lease space from the downtown facility, as well as groups that have voiced interest in the south suburban location.

Overall, after losing a third of its members during the pandemic, about 90% have returned, Nicholson says.

What's next: Nicholson plans on conducting "internal assessments" to make sure the Y's services are still meaningful to the community.

Here's how the new CEO starts his day:

⏰ Wake up: 5:30am. "I'm not a late-night person at all."

🍳 Breakfast: No food, just coffee with his morning meetings around town, including Smokey Row.

If it's a Sunday morning though, "I gotta have grits."

📱 What he's reading: A Bible app which includes a morning devotional.